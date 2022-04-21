Not Quite Done

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The low pressure center that brought storm activity to the Pacific NW has not moved much overnight, so we get more of the same today, minus the wind. Mostly cloudy skies will deliver a 30-40% chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and SW winds will be much gentler at 5-10 mph. Breezes become light and variable tonight with lows at freezing or below. Showers subside by about midnight.

Friday will see a little more clearing, but we will cling to a slight chance of some isolated showers. Highs will only be modestly higher. Saturday, we get back to near average highs with more sunshine. Expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Sunday and Monday while highs make it into the mid 60's. A weak system will press in Monday night and bring a chance of showers that will carry through Tuesday. Highs will back off into the mid 50's through the middle of the week.

