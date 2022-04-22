A spring weekend has arrived

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

After a final round of isolated showers Friday night we'll be under partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Skies will clear quickly and we are looking at a sunny, warm weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday. Clouds will thicken a bit Monday, but we will stay warm and dry.

A chance of rain showers Monday night will turn to a likelihood of rain Tuesday. This new system will also pull cooler air into the northwest. Our highs will stay in the low to mid-50s through the middle of the week. We will see a chance of scattered showers during that time, as well.

