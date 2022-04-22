Sunny; Cool; Breezy

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We woke up to mostly clear skies and for the most part, that is right where we will stay. We do have a very slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm or two. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Winds turn westerly and much lighter tonight. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's.

Skies will clear quickly and we are looking at a sunny, warm weekend. Highs will be in the low 60's Saturday and mid 60's Sunday. Clouds will thicken a bit Monday, but we will stay warm and dry. A chance of rain showers Monday night will turn to a likelihood of rain Tuesday. This new system will also pull cooler air into the nw. Our highs will stay in the low to mid 50's through the middle of the week. We will see a chance of scattered showers during that time, as well.

