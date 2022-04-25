Cloudy and Mild

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our clouds have already thickened overnight and this is the first indicator of the next cool system pressing into the NW. Today's highs will be in the low 60's and westerly winds at 5-10 mph with get a bit gustier for some areas. We will see a 30% chance of showers tonight and with lows in the low to mid 30's, upper elevations will see a chance of mixed showers. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph.

A 40% chance of showers will carry us through most of Tuesday. A cold air mass will permeate the region and keep us in the mid 50's for highs and low 30's for lows through Friday. Wednesday, we get a break between systems, but a chance of showers will return Thursday and into Thursday night. This, too, will break Friday when we see mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be partly cloudy as highs return to the low 60's. Sunday will stay mild, but the next chance of showers will be settling in.

