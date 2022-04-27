Clearing, But Staying Chilly

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will turn partly cloudy through the afternoon and we are expecting to stay a bit on the chilly side. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken tonight and deliver a 30% chance of snow showers after 3:00 am. Breezes will pick up slightly this evening and then turn light out of the NW tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's.

As highs rise into the low 50's Thursday we will see snow showers turn to rain and carry into Thursday evening. This will start to break up after midnight and skies will turn mostly sunny Friday with highs in the upper 50's to low 60's. You will want to get out and enjoy the sunshine because clouds close in again Friday night. Rain is likely Saturday and we will live with a chance of showers through Monday. We will have one cold blast of air Monday with highs struggling to hit the low 50's. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low to mid 60's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!