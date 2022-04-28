Mixed showers into the evening

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Showers will taper off through the evening Thursday and we will get some partial clearing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds turn southeasterly at 5-10 mph.

This system will exit the region and give us a break Friday. Under mostly sunny skies our highs will reach the low 60s. The next system closes on Friday night and a chance of rain will become more likely Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. This system moves out of the area and leaves us with a mostly sunny Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid-60s.

The next system rolls in Sunday night and delivers a rainy Monday with highs in the low 50s. As these systems push through they will deliver some breezy conditions along with all the rain. Beginning Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the low to mid-70s by Wednesday.

