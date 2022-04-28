Wind-Driven Rain Today

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The first of at least three wet systems will settle in today and deliver a chance of mixed showers through the morning with rain for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 50's and NW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Showers will taper off through the evening and we will get some partial clearing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's. Winds turn SE at 5-10 mph.

This system will exit the region and give us a nice break Friday. Under mostly sunny skies our highs will reach the low 60's. The next system closes in Friday night and a chance of rain will become more likely Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's. This system moves out of the area and leaves us with a nice Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 6o's. The next system rolls in Sunday night and delivers a rainy Monday with highs in the low 50's. As these systems push through they will deliver some breezy conditions along with all the rain. Beginning Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs warming into the low to mid 70's by Wednesday.

