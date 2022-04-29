In and Out of Good Weather

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next break between systems occurs today, so after some morning snow showers we will see some clearing and a fairly pleasant day. With mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the low 60's with westerly winds at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. The next system will press in quickly tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. Rain is likely by morning as winds become light and variable.

Rain will extend through Saturday into Saturday night and highs will only reach the mid 50's. Clouds will break up Saturday night and that will lead us into a pretty nice Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's under mostly sunny skies. Monday will be cool with a chance of more showers. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60's, and Wednesday will be the warmest day in the mid 70's with plenty of sunshine. A chance of showers will return Thursday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!