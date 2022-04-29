More showers are expected by Saturday morning

Happy end of April, Central Oregon!

The next system will press in quickly Friday night. Lows will be in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Rain is likely by Saturday morning as winds become light and variable. Rain will extend through Saturday into Saturday night and highs will only reach the mid-50s. Clouds will break up Saturday night and that will lead us into fair-weather Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be cool with a chance of more showers. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s, and Wednesday will be the warmest day in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. A chance of showers will return Thursday.

