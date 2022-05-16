Average start to the week, but that will change

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Winds will stay gusty Monday night out of the northwest up to 25 mph. Skies will also stay mostly clear. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

A modest change in the airflow will give us another fair day Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday will yield a chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Look for a chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday night, turning to a slight chance of mixed showers Thursday.

This weak system will move out of the region quickly. We will be left with sunny to mostly sunny skies for the weekend. We will see highs rising into the low to mid-70s.

