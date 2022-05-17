Nice, fair day

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The next system rolls into the Pacific NW beginning today, but Central Oregon will get to enjoy one more fair day before the showers and cooler temperatures return. With plenty of sunshine, we will see highs reach the low 70's and NW breezes staying gentle at 5-10 mph. The clouds will thicken tonight as those NW breezes become light and variable. Lows will stay mild, in the low to mid 40's.

This system will make for a cooler Wednesday that will be dotted with a 20% chance of rain showers. We will be left under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night that will yield a chance of isolated mixed showers by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's.

Thursday will include a slight chance of isolated showers, primarily around the lunch hour. This will move through fairly quickly leaving us under mostly clear skies. We will, however, stay quite cool. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and lows will dip into the 20's.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will take us through the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the mid 60's, Saturday around 70 and Sunday in the low 70's. Highs Monday will stay in the low 70's and we will see a slight chance of some scattered PM showers.

