Cold arctic air will keep us under what feels like a wintry blast today. After a chance of mixed showers around lunch time we will see some clearing, but we just won't warm up much. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50. Cold temperatures will be aggravated by NW winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Mostly clear skies tonight with light and variable breezes. Lows in the 20's will make for a frosty morning.

Despite continued clearing through the weekend, the warmup that begins tomorrow will be very gradual. Highs will be in the low 60's Friday, mid 60's Saturday and upper 60's Sunday. We have to wait until next week before we see some significant warming. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70's through Wednesday.

