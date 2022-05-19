Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:29 AM

Wintry Blast Today

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Cold arctic air will keep us under what feels like a wintry blast today. After a chance of mixed showers around lunch time we will see some clearing, but we just won't warm up much. Highs will be in the mid 40's to around 50. Cold temperatures will be aggravated by NW winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Mostly clear skies tonight with light and variable breezes. Lows in the 20's will make for a frosty morning.

Despite continued clearing through the weekend, the warmup that begins tomorrow will be very gradual. Highs will be in the low 60's Friday, mid 60's Saturday and upper 60's Sunday. We have to wait until next week before we see some significant warming. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs will be in the mid to upper 70's through Wednesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content