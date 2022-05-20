The Warmup Starts Today!

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As storm activity moves off to the east, sunny skies and a warming trend will settle in for Central Oregon. Highs today will be in the low 60's and northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes become light and variable tonight. Combine that with clear skies, lows in the 20's, and higher humidity, and the end result is a frosty morning tomorrow.

The "Sunny & A Little Warmer" forecast stays with us for the next few days! We may see a few extra clouds Sunday and Monday, but nothing is going to spoil this warming trend. We will stay under mostly clear skies through the middle of next week. By Wednesday and Thursday we will see our daytime highs topping out in the low 80's!

