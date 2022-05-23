Nice Warming Trend

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Partly cloudy skies early this morning will clear leaving under mostly sunny to sunny conditions for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the mid 60's to low 70's. NW winds will become quite breezy at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Those winds become light and variable after midnight. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows dip into the 30's.

Conditions will stay quite fair through the middle of the week. Highs will climb to about 80 degrees by Wednesday. Thursday more clouds will roll in with the next system, but the rain will hold off until Thursday night. Temperatures will cool quickly with this system. Daytime highs will drop to the low to mid 60's beginning Friday and it is likely they will stay there through the weekend. The best chance of rain is Thursday night and through Friday. We are going to live with a slight chance of showers through Sunday.

