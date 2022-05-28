Memorial Day looking dry-er

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Saturday started off seemingly like it would be a nice Central Oregon fall -er I mean- late May day, before the dark storm clouds rolled over the Cascades. It seems the rain has become intermittent but should persist into Sunday afternoon.

We still start seeing mountain snow that could last into early Monday with Mt. Bachelor expected to get about 8 to 12 inches of new snow for it's closing day on Sunday.

Conditions will also remain breezy as this low pressure moves through. Gusts are expected to reach 25 mph Saturday night and could reach 35 mph on Sunday with sustained winds around 16-25 mph out of the west.

We'll start seeing changes Sunday afternoon when the rain tapers off around noon. Temperatures start heading back up starting Memorial Day, but only modestly as we get back to average by Tuesday.

