Cool Today; Warm Up Coming

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Temperatures will stay a bit on the cool side today and we will live with a slight chance of some isolated showers for much of the day. Apart from the occasional sprinkle we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60's. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph with some areas getting a little breezier in the late afternoon. With partly cloudy skies and light NW breezes, tonight's lows will be in the 30's.

Partly cloudy skies will stay with us through the middle of the week as will a warming trend. We will reach the low 80's by Thursday and mid 80's Friday. Some moisture moving in over these warm temperatures will deliver a chance of scattered showers beginning Thursday night. A chance of scattered and isolated showers will stay with us right through the coming weekend.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!