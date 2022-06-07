Warmer; Thickening Clouds

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our average high for this date is 74 degrees and today we will exceed that average by a few degrees. We start out partly cloudy and those clouds will thicken through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and gentle breezes will cover all points of the compass. Breezes will turn NW in the late afternoon then become light and variable this evening. With a slight chance of showers tonight, lows will be in the mid 40's to low 50's.

Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday with highs that are modestly cooler, in the low to mid 70's. Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80's. We will stay warm Friday, but following thickening clouds Thursday night, we will see a chance of showers settle in. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will carry us through Saturday and Saturday night. We will start Sunday with a chance of showers and then see our skies start to clear up. Despite skies continuing to clear Monday, we will come out of the weekend with highs only reaching the mid 60's.

