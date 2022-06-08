A fine spring day!

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After starting the day under mostly cloudy skies, we will see some partial clearing through the afternoon. We end up under partly cloudy skies, with pretty average daytime highs topping out in the mid 70's. Fairly calm morning breezes will pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph out of the NW. Those breezes will turn light and variable tonight. Skies stay partly cloudy and lows will be in the 40's.

Thursday will be about our nicest day this week. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 80's. Winds will stay gentle out of the west. Highs will stay around 80 Friday, but thickening clouds will be the indicator of the next system advancing on us. A chance of showers will settle in as early as Friday evening. Rain and possible thunderstorms are likely Saturday. While the cloud cover may break a bit Sunday, we will live with a chance of rain showers through much of the day. Despite mostly sunny skies going into next week, temperatures will remain a little on the cool side, topping out in the mid to upper 60's.

