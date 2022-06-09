Warm Today; Stormy Weekend

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Mostly sunny skies today will become mostly cloudy this evening, but the rain showers are not expected until tonight. Highs will be in the low 80's and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, gusting as high as 20-25 mph later today. Those gusty westerly winds will stay with us tonight. We have a 30% chance of rain showers by morning. Overnight lows will stay mild with most scattered through the 50's.

Our chance of rain showers will slowly increase through the day Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's. Graduation ceremonies and parties would be well advised to move inside as rain will continue Friday night and increase Saturday. We will also see possible thunderstorms and breezy conditions Saturday. Rain showers will continue through Sunday and into Sunday night. There will be a chance of scattered showers Monday as the system breaks up. It will leave behind some cooler temperatures, as well. With sunnier skies going into the middle of next week we can expect to see a gradual warm up.

