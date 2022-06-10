Leading edge of storm today

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A storm center off the British Columbia coast line is responsible for all of the storm activity in the Pacific NW this morning. We start the day under mostly cloudy skies, and we have a 30-40% chance of seeing some rain showers scattered across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's and westerly winds pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Gusty winds tonight, with with an increased chance of rain and lows in the 50's.

Rain is likely all day Saturday, with a possibility of thunderstorms beginning late morning. Highs will cool to the upper 60's to low 70's and gusty westerly winds will also last much of the day. This is graduation weekend, so ceremonies and celebrations might be wisely moved indoors. More rain and cooler temperatures will carry through Sunday and into Sunday night. Partly cloudy skies, scattered showers and even cooler temperatures will start the new work week. We will see sunny skies and a warming trend carry us through the middle of next week. Expect to see the next round of showers and thunderstorms to move in beginning Thursday.

