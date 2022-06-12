Wet and rainy Sunday, clearing up for the start of the week

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Our weekend ends wet and cool, with some constant Sunday rain bringing temperatures down.

Things will clear up throughout the night tonight, with a slight chance of showers until later this evening. Temperatures are expected to drop from the high 50s to the high 30s, with a forecast low of 37 degrees overnight in Redmond.

We will see things begin to clear up, with some mostly sunny days ahead for the early start of the week. A gradual warmup will take place as well, with a chance to reach back into the high 70s later in the week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US