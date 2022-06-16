Get your raincoats out … more rain on the way

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We are seeing mostly cloudy conditions over the region, as we're in the middle of a system coming out of the Arctic. Winds are coming out of the northwest, bringing colder air and moisture with it. You can expect to see these same conditions last throughout the weekend.

Thursday temperatures are showing a cooler day, below average. Average this time of year is 77 degrees, so we are below that significantly throughout the region. But Thursday is the warmest day we'll see through the weekend.

Expect things to cool off even more as we drop into Thursday night. We'll see temperatures ranging in the low 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers are expected overnight, which in turn will make us feel a little cooler. However -- the cloud coverage will act as a blanket overnight and keep our temperatures above average for our overnight lows. Friday's temperatures will stay cool, and you'll see we'll get even cooler than what we were on Thursday.

Our Future Track is showing the rest of Thursday will be wet. Friday around 8 a.m., we see the majority of the region getting rain. As Friday carries on, you can expect scattered showers and light cloud coverage. Saturday morning, we see more clouds than we do rain -- however, expect scattered showers throughout the day.

Our 7-day forecast is showing a warming trend and clear skies as we head into next week. We've just got to get through this system first.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US