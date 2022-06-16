Partly Cloudy; Cooler

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures started our day and from here, we see a cooler, cloudier day. Highs will be in the mid 60's to around 70 degrees. Skies become mostly cloudy by this evening and NW breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight, but we are not expecting showers until tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 40's as winds turn northerly at a gusty 5-15 mph.

A 40% chance of showers Friday will also hold the possibility of some scattered thunderstorms, and this could carry through Friday night into Saturday. The cooldown will last through Sunday, but our chance of showers will diminish Saturday night. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday, but don't expect highs to get much warmer than the low to mid 60's. Clearing skies and a nice warming trend will carry us through the middle of next week. By Wednesday we can expect highs to be nearing 80 degrees.

