Warmup ahead — just in time for summer’s arrival

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Have no fear, summer is almost here!

Temperatures this weekend are still about 10-15 degrees below average, but big changes are in store, coming soon.

We'll struggle to break out of the 50s once again on Sunday, but we should be free of the spotty rain showers many of us saw Saturday. Winds will still be noticeable, ranging from 8 to 13 mph with gusts around 20 mph out of the northwest.

On Monday, things jump up toward the 70s, and by Tuesday, the summer solstice, we expect to see highs in the 80s. It's almost as if Mother Nature actually knows the calendar!

The rest of the week after Tuesday looks like we will settle into a wave of 80-degree highs through next weekend.

