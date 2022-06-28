Sunshine and moderate temps

Happy Tuesday everyone,

A low-pressure center over Vancouver Island will rotate some cooler air into our region, but we are not expecting anything but sunshine for our day ahead. Highs will be in the upper 70's to low 80's and we can look forward to a windy afternoon. Westerly winds will pick up to 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. Breezes turn SE this evening at 5-10 mph and stay gentle tonight. Clear skies with lows in the 40's.

While we may see a few clouds Wednesday, there is no threat of any showers. Highs will be in the low 80's and gusty westerly breezes will be with us, once again. The winds will back off Thursday and Friday. The sunshine will stay with us and highs will be in the low to mid 80's.

Just in time for the 4th of July weekend, we will see a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms build in. A 20% chance on Saturday will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 80's. That chance increases a bit Sunday as highs cool to the mid to upper 70's. For Monday, Independence Day, we are expecting partly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and highs in the low 70's.

Enjoy your night Central Oregon!

