Nice Today; Change This Weekend

After a clear, mild start we are expecting another sunny, pleasant day. We may see a few clouds toward the end of the afternoon, but highs will reach the low to mid 80's. Northerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. A few areas may see slightly higher breezes in the evening, but all our winds will become light and variable tonight. Under mostly clear skies our lows will be in the mid 40's to low 50's.

The next system moves closer to the pacific NW Saturday and that will thicken our cloud cover a bit. In the afternoon and evening we should be watching for 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Light, scattered rain will continue through the night and increase to a 40% chance of showers Sunday and Sunday night. This will start to break up Monday morning, Independence Day. We will quickly wind up under mostly clear skies. While it will remain cool, we should have a nice evening to see the fireworks displays. The clear up will continue into next week and by Wednesday we will be back into the low 80's.

