Hot, sunny and dry

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

We've settled into the summer season now as we have nothing but warm temperatures and sunshine ahead.

For Sunday, we're expecting highs in the lower 80s and little to no chance of rain. Sunday night will be on the warmer side, with lows in the mid 50s, but also a chance for some breezes and gusts up to 18 mph.

Monday will see highs break into the 90s and lows struggle to drop below 60 degrees.

