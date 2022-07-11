Getting warmer!

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A strong high-pressure center over the Midwest will force a lot of hot air into the West Coast over the next couple of days. For Central Oregon, this will mean above-average temperatures throughout much of the week. Today, sunny skies will deliver highs in the low 90's, with northerly breezes at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will be scattered through the 50's, with gentle SW breezes.

While we may see a puff of a cloud or two, we will see plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90's. Highs will stay in the upper 80's to low 90's for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Look for the mid 80's beginning Sunday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!