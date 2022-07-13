Nice, Not As Hot

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

That massive high pressure ridge over the south and SW will press a little moisture into the Pacific NW today. Mostly sunny skies will prevail today with the possibility of thicker clouds this afternoon as highs reach the mid to upper 80's. Northerly breezes at 5-15 mph will gust a bit higher for some, then become light and variable for tonight. Skies stay mostly clear with lows in the mid 40's to low 50's.

Sunshine and clear skies will dominate our weather picture for the next several days. Daytime highs will be in the mid 80's to low 90's. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40's to low 50's. We will see gusty conditions today and tomorrow, but winds will be gentle right through the coming weekend. Please be heat safe and fire safe as you get out to enjoys these sunny, warm days.

