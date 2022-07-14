Another nice day!

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

That massive ridge of high pressure centered over northern Texas will move just far enough east to clear our skies for the weekend. With a few thin clouds, our highs today will reach the upper 80'a and low 90's. Light and variable breezes will pick up a bit this afternoon and then turn light and variable this evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, with lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's.

With that high pressure moving away from us, it will take the monsoonal moisture flow with it. That will leave us sunder sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will be in upper 80's to low 90's Friday and Saturday. We come out of the weekend with some modest cooling, but staying in the mid 80's. Sunny skies stay with us, and by Tuesday we are back in the low 90's. It is likely that we will stay there through the middle of the week.

