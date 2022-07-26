GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our own developing high pressure center will help to keep us sunny, hot and dry today. Highs will reach the low triple digits this afternoon. We will see light northerly breezes through the day and much like yesterday, many areas will see a short period of breezy conditions. A humid haze today will linger tonight under mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the low 50's to mid 60's with light and variable breezes.

Sunny and hot will be the recipe for the rest of the week. An Excessive Heat Warning going in place today will not be lifted until Friday at 11:00 pm. Temperatures will stay around 100 Saturday and then cool into the low to mid 90's Sunday and Monday.

