Another HOT One!

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Saturday at 11:00 pm. Be prepared to deal with daytime highs in the low triple digits until then. Highs today will be around 102 with northerly and NW breezes at a gentle 5-10 mph. Many will see hazy conditions and areas to the south will see a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60's and light and variable breezes.

With that Excessive Heat Warning now lasting into Saturday night, heat safety for you and your animals is paramount. Stay hydrated and stay out of the sun and heat as much as possible. If you must be outside, use sunscreen and plan on cooling breaks in the shade often. The cooling trend will begin Sunday, but we will have to wait until Monday to see temperatures get back to normal. We will be in the upper 80's by Tuesday.

