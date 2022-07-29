Excessive Heat Warning Extended

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are not expecting the air flow pattern over much of the western United States to change a great deal over the next three days. Consequently, the Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Sunday at 11 pm. Highs today will be around 105 with a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms activity around the region. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear with lows in the 60's tonight. Breezes become light and variable this evening and remain there until morning.

That chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be with us Saturday and Sunday, as well. Beginning Monday we will come under the influence of a developing low pressure center from the Pacific. In addition to a few clouds, we will also see a cooling trend that will have us back down into the low to mid 80's by the middle of next week. The relief from the intense heat will stay with us into next weekend.

