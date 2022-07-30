Skip to Content
Heat and thunderstorms increase fire risk

Happy Saturday! I hope you've found ways to cool off.

Saturday was still a very, very hot day -- Redmond hit its fifth straight daily record, at 108 degrees -- but not as sunny as we've seen the rest of the week. Late in the day, we've seen scattered showers and storms move in over the region.

We've got a big system coming up from the south that is carrying this moisture and warm temperatures. Unfortunately, the mix of storms and this heat has increased our chance of fire risk.

However, we will start to cool down. Saturday night's lows are very warm, as we have a lot of cloud coverage acting as a blanket keeping us warm. Temperatures ranging in the 50s to 70s.

Sunday's highs will be similar to what we saw Saturday, still in the 100s across the region, sunny and very hot.

Our Future Track shows Sunday being mainly sunny until the evening, and that's when we see the chance for clouds and more storms to roll through. Monday morning, expect rain in the southern part of the region -- lasting really all day Monday.

Our 7-day forecast shows a cooling trend, Monday as our last very very hot day and then we get back into the 80s.

