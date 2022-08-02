Cooler temps, cleaner air and clearer skies

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Better air quality Tuesday night will be accompanied by lows in the 50s with mostly clear skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s Wednesday.

With the main body of moisture moving off to the east, our skies will clear and give us more sunshine. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick with us for the rest of the week. Plan on seeing sunshine this weekend, along with highs that increase just a bit. Those highs will be in the low to mid-90s, and we will carry those warm temperatures into the new week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US