Much calmer, but still windy

It'll stay mostly clear Wednesday night, with gusty winds up to 25 mph. Lows should be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s. This will all be followed by a very pleasant weekend.

We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the low 40s to low 50s. Warmer temperatures will return next week. Skies will stay clear and sunny, and we will see highs climbing back into the high-90s by Tuesday.

