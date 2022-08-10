Sunny, warm and breezy

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a few thin clouds, especially toward the end of the day, storm activity has inched its way to the east, leaving us with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's, and we can expect some breezy conditions this afternoon and evening. Southerly winds pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph. Mostly clear tonight, with light and variable winds, and lows in the low 40's to low 50's.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures will stay with us through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the low 90's and overnight lows in the low 40's to low 50's. This will all be followed by a very pleasant weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80's and lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's. Warmer temperatures will return next week. Skies will stay clear and sunny, and we will see highs climbing back into the mid 90's by Tuesday.

