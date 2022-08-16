Skip to Content
Sunny, warmer

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today, the warm up begins in earnest. With plenty of sunshine, highs will climb into the mid 90's. Light and variable morning breezes will turn northerly at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. Breezes may become a little stronger in the late afternoon and early evening, then turn light and variable tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and we can expect lows to be scattered through the 50's.

Wednesday is going to be the hottest day we see this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's. To this we will add some moisture, so look for about a 20-30% chance of some scattered thunderstorms. This will subside as we lose our daytime heating, and skies will stay mostly cloudy Wednesday night. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible from lunch time Thursday and on into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 90's. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will then carry us into the weekend. We won't see highs getting back down around average until Monday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

