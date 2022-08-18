Skip to Content
Scattered showers Thursday, then we start to clear up

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The heat advisory is still in place until Friday at 10 p.m. for parts of Central Oregon.

Mostly cloudy skies come with a chance of isolated showers that will last until almost midnight Thursday. It'll be mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Southerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph.

Skies will become mostly clear Friday, and highs will stay in the low 90s. Clearing skies and warm temperatures will stay with us right into the weekend.

A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers. Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. 

