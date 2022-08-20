Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:09 PM

Warm and mild, with another warmup on the way

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies came with another warm night Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25.

Our skies stay mostly clear throughout the day, with highs a bit warmer, in the mid 90s. Clear skies and warm temperatures will dip a bit to start of the week. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers. Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. 

A warming trend that gets us back into the 90s starts Wednesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content