Warm and mild, with another warmup on the way

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies came with another warm night Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25.

Our skies stay mostly clear throughout the day, with highs a bit warmer, in the mid 90s. Clear skies and warm temperatures will dip a bit to start of the week. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers. Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new week, along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A warming trend that gets us back into the 90s starts Wednesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US