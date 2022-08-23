Sunny and warm, with weekend changes in the works

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Mostly clear skies come with another warm night Tuesday. Lows will be in the low 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will pick up to 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear most of the week with highs a bit above average in the low 90s.

A few thin clouds will invade in the evenings all week, with lows well above average in the mid to upper 50s. Cooler highs will return to the region over the weekend for the first time in a while with below-average temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

