Sunny and warm

We may see a few thin clouds today, but there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Highs today will reach the upper 80's to low 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle, at 5-10 mph. A few extra clouds moving in this evening will still leave us under mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be mild, in the mid 40's at the upper elevations to mid to upper 50's for the rest of us. Expect light and variable winds after midnight.

Sky conditions will be the same for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend. Highs will be a little warmer Thursday and then back into the upper 80's Friday. We are expecting some cooler air to invade the region for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's Saturday and upper 70's to low 80's Sunday. Sunny skies and warmer highs will prevail going into next week. Expect those highs to reach the low to mid 90's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

