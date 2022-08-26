Cool weekend ahead

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While the cooldown is expected to begin today, we will still see highs that remain above our average of 85 degrees. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80's under clear skies that develop a few clouds this afternoon. Breezes will be out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's. NW breezes in the evening will become light out of the west after midnight.

Saturday will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will be in the mid 70's and with NW breezes at 5-15 mph, it will feel a little cooler. Mostly sunny skies may yield a chance of showers to the southern portion of our region. Mostly clear skies Saturday night will become much sunnier Sunday. Highs will top out in the low 80's. Enjoy the cooler temperatures this weekend, because the warmup begins Monday. We get plenty of sunshine next week, with highs reaching the mid 90's as early as Tuesday. We will stay warm all week.

