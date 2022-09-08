Sunny, clearer, COOLER

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered well to our SE has weakened just enough to allow cooler air from the north to move into our region. With plenty of sunshine, our highs today will be in the mid 70's to around 80 degrees. Northerly breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher for some. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 30's to low 40's. Winds become light and variable this evening.

As long as the wildfires burn, there will be a threat of a smoky haze staying with us. That will be especially true Friday. A fire weather watch will be in place for Central Oregon from Friday at 11:00 am through Saturday at 10:00 pm. Friday. Expect to see sunny skies with highs in the upper 70's to low 80's. Sunshine continues Saturday and highs will be a little warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 80's. Mostly sunny skies will prevail through next week. Beginning Monday, we will see a cooling trend that will have us back in the mid to upper 70's by Wednesday.



