Mostly clear, cool; smoky haze

Under mostly sunny skies, our air quality is going to suffer again today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70's and calm winds this morning will turn northerly at 5-10 mph. An Air Quality Alert is in place until 1:00 pm today and may get extended. Clouds thicken tonight, but we are not expecting rain. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's as winds become light and variable.

Thursday will be a duplicate of today. The first indication of an approaching system will be partly cloudy skies Friday, with slightly cooler highs. The first chance of rain will be Friday night, but many will not see showers until late Saturday. Highs will drop into the low 60's for the weekend and many will see overnight lows that are at or a little below freezing. Those at upper elevations should make plans to care for sensitive plants and animals beginning as early as tonight. Rain will break up Sunday night and we will stay cool going into next week.

