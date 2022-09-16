Skip to Content
Cleaner air, with showers on the way

Happy last weekend of summer, Central Oregon!

It'll be mostly cloudy Friday night, with light and variable winds. Lows will be in the 30s. The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of showers, with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

The rain clouds will break up Sunday night, leaving us under mostly sunny skies Monday. Another weak system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering a chance of showers. We will see clearing skies Thursday. Plan on staying cool all next week, with highs in the mid-70s. 

