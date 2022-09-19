More rain is headed to C.O.

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

As our lows drop Monday night to the low to mid-40s, we will see a chance of rain showers, with light northwest winds all night.

The slow-moving low-pressure center now off the central California coast will keep cooling temperatures and rain showers in our forecast through Thursday morning. Skies will begin to clear, but we won't get back to average temperatures until Friday.

After a chilly, rainy week, we will return to sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

