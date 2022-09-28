Cooler; 20-30% chance of rain showers

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a smoky morning, the advance of the next system will bring us breezy conditions with some rain showers today. Our chance of rain will increase through the day as highs reach the low to mid 70's. Westerly winds at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. Winds turn southerly this evening and stay gusty through tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's and rain showers will taper off after midnight.

As this system moves off to the east, we will get some clearing Thursday, but a cold air flow will keep our highs in the low to mid 60's. Winds will become gentle out of the NW. Beginning Friday, we will see sunny skies for the next several days. With that sunshine will come a gradual warming trend that will have us around 80 degrees by Sunday. That is where we will stay through the middle of next week.

