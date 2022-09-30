Clear and cool

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As storm activity moves off to the east, our skies will continue to clear, but we will remain a bit on the cool side. We get plenty of sunshine today, but highs only reach the low 70's. Northerly breezes are expected to be gentle at 5-10 mph, turning light and variable this evening. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20's to low 40's.

That slow-moving storm will bring rain to our east and snow to the upper elevations of the Rocky Mountains. As a weak high pressure ridge builds in, we will see our skies stay clear and a very gradual warming trend. We will be in the low 80's coming out of the weekend and into next week. Nothing but sunshine in the forecast until then.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!