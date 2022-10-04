Sunny & warm, again

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The ridge of high pressure that settled in yesterday is expected to be with us for a few days, and it will bring us another unseasonably pleasant day today. With plenty of sunshine, we will see highs reach the low to mid 80's. Breezes will stay light and variable through the day. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Lows will range from the mid 30's to mid 40's. Breezes will turn calm after midnight.

With this ridge locked down over the Northwest, we will not see much change in the air flow pattern over the next few days. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80's and breezes will stay light and variable. We may see a few extra clouds Friday, but there is no chance of rain, at this point. Sunny skies will stay with us right through the Columbus Day weekend. A very slight cooldown will pull highs back to the mid to upper 70's, still above average for this time of year.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!